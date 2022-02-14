Excel Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd and Orbit Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2022.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd and Orbit Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2022.

Excel Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1163.1 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1395 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd surged 16.44% to Rs 318. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9304 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd spiked 14.76% to Rs 151.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maithan Alloys Ltd jumped 13.04% to Rs 1192. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6718 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd gained 11.82% to Rs 125.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45367 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)