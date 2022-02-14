Uflex Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sequent Scientific Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2022.

Uflex Ltd spiked 12.61% to Rs 573.25 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 91154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11971 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd surged 8.42% to Rs 158.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd soared 6.63% to Rs 613. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7913 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained 5.77% to Rs 8.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 173.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 305.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd jumped 4.53% to Rs 19.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

