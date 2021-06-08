Mrs Bectors Food gains after Q4 PAT grows 41% YoY

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 2.34% to Rs 442.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 40.99% to Rs 12.76 crore on 15.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 223.98 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax soared 43.68% to Rs 17.30 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 12.04 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' consolidated net profit spurted 138.43% to Rs 72.27 crore on 15.56% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 880.72 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity share for the FY 2020-2021.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in North India and a leading premium bakery player in India. The company is the sole / preferred supplier to some of the Largest QSR Franchises, Cloud Kitchens and Multiplexes in India.

Shares of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities entered the bourses on 24 December 2020. The stock was listed at Rs 501, a premium of 73.96% to the initial public offer price of Rs 288. The IPO of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities was subscribed 198.02 times. The issue opened for subscription on 15 December 2020 and closed on 17 December 2020. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 286-288 per share.

