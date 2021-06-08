Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 1.83%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.13%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 3.32% over last one month compared to 4.26% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.29% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.83% today to trade at Rs 387.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.13% to quote at 18818.49. The index is down 4.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 1.61% and Vedanta Ltd lost 1.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 154.49 % over last one year compared to the 52.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 88893 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 428.3 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 137.1 on 12 Jun 2020.

