JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IDFC First Bank gets RBI approval for appointment of MD & CEO
Business Standard

Mudit Finlease standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Mudit Finlease declined 40.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.710.63 13 OPM %81.6985.71 -PBDT0.550.54 2 PBT0.440.39 13 NP0.180.30 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements