Mudit Finlease standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Mudit Finlease declined 40.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.710.63 13 OPM %81.6985.71 -PBDT0.550.54 2 PBT0.440.39 13 NP0.180.30 -40
