Duke Offshore standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 5.76% to Rs 3.11 crore

Net profit of Duke Offshore declined 17.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.76% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.113.30 -6 OPM %59.1653.64 -PBDT1.581.67 -5 PBT1.011.22 -17 NP1.011.22 -17

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:55 IST

