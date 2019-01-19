JUST IN
MPS consolidated net profit rises 10.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 46.63% to Rs 99.53 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 10.93% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 46.63% to Rs 99.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 67.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales99.5367.88 47 OPM %25.6135.27 -PBDT30.6029.04 5 PBT27.4127.14 1 NP19.4817.56 11

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
