3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 306.54 croreNet profit of 3i Infotech declined 23.89% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 306.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 237.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales306.54237.52 29 OPM %9.4813.49 -PBDT23.8126.21 -9 PBT21.7024.07 -10 NP17.5223.02 -24
