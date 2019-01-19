Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 65.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 936.36% to Rs 12.54 croreNet profit of Ugro Capital rose 65.71% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 936.36% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.541.21 936 OPM %3.7591.74 -PBDT2.471.11 123 PBT2.411.11 117 NP1.741.05 66
