Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 14.00% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.3643.104.4413.784.076.273.455.693.013.50

