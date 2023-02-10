JUST IN
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 14.00% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.3643.10 -18 OPM %4.4413.78 -PBDT4.076.27 -35 PBT3.455.69 -39 NP3.013.50 -14

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

