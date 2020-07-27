Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 29.13% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 29.13% to Rs 56.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 73.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 79.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
