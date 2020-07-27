Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 29.13% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 73.01 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 29.13% to Rs 56.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 73.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 79.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales73.0179.45 -8 OPM %36.3134.86 -PBDT76.2659.10 29 PBT71.4655.07 30 NP56.4343.70 29

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 07:59 IST

