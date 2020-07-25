S S Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 63.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the June 2020 quarter
Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Vinati Organics corrects after PAT tumbles 40% in Q3
Everest Organics standalone net profit declines 47.99% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 41.95% to Rs 2.20 croreNet Loss of S S Organics reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.95% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.11% to Rs 13.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.203.79 -42 13.7220.51 -33 OPM %-112.73-35.62 --57.36-9.90 - PBDT-2.85-1.59 -79 -8.93-2.77 -222 PBT-3.08-1.87 -65 -9.93-3.79 -162 NP-0.52-1.33 61 -5.79-3.25 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU