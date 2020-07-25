Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 31.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.98% to Rs 262.14 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 31.50% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.98% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 818.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.262.14818.766.393.7413.7017.9110.0615.066.469.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)