Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 31.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.98% to Rs 262.14 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 31.50% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.98% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 818.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales262.14818.76 -68 OPM %6.393.74 -PBDT13.7017.91 -24 PBT10.0615.06 -33 NP6.469.43 -31
