Agro Phos India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.63% to Rs 13.35 crore

Net loss of Agro Phos India reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.63% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 372.29% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 51.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.3525.49 -48 51.9562.93 -17 OPM %-31.61-3.65 --19.69-6.26 - PBDT-0.051.76 PL 5.602.71 107 PBT-0.331.50 PL 4.471.64 173 NP-0.161.15 PL 3.920.83 372

