Silver Oak (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Financial audits failed repeatedly, govt should make cost accounting must to check bank NPAs: ICMAI
Govt's remote is at Silver Oak, batteries in Delhi: Fadnavis
UP govt inks MoU with eGov Foundation for state-wide implementation of municipal financial accounting platform
Jayabharat Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Silver Oak (India) reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.09 -100 0.020.45 -96 OPM %0-955.56 --3800.00-320.00 - PBDT-0.34-0.98 65 -1.31-1.85 29 PBT-0.34-0.99 66 -1.38-1.94 29 NP-2.34-1.11 -111 -3.50-1.95 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU