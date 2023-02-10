JUST IN
Multibase India standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 16.99 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 70.00% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.9913.81 23 OPM %11.247.24 -PBDT2.791.76 59 PBT2.501.52 64 NP1.871.10 70

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

