Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit rises 347.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 111.75 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services rose 347.74% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 111.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.7592.65 21 OPM %58.3045.95 -PBDT27.696.31 339 PBT27.546.07 354 NP19.794.42 348

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

