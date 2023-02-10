Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit rises 347.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 111.75 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services rose 347.74% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 111.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.7592.6558.3045.9527.696.3127.546.0719.794.42

