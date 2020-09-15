Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.84% to Rs 9.19 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.84% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.1916.668.277.440.230.280.160.210.160.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)