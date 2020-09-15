Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.84% to Rs 9.19 croreNet profit of Raasi Refractories declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.84% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.1916.66 -45 OPM %8.277.44 -PBDT0.230.28 -18 PBT0.160.21 -24 NP0.160.21 -24
