JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Navkar Builders standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.84% to Rs 9.19 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.84% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.1916.66 -45 OPM %8.277.44 -PBDT0.230.28 -18 PBT0.160.21 -24 NP0.160.21 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU