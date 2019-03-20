Muthoot Capital Services gains after fund raising

Capital Services rose 1.35% to Rs 892.50 at 14:44 IST on BSE after the company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 236.36 crore on 15 March 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 33.56 points, or 0.09% at 38,397.03

On the BSE, 1,416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 665 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 905.55 and a low of Rs 880 so far during the day.

Capital Services completed a securitization transaction of Rs 236.36 crore on 15 March 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 749.20 crore through securitization / direct assignment transactions during the FY 2018 - 19. The entire pool is from the non - priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the in this regard.

Capital Services' net profit rose 48.41% to Rs 23.30 crore on 35.29% increase in net sales to Rs 142.24 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is an automobile financing company. offers fund and non-fund based to retail, corporate and institutional customers through the wide network of branches.

