Muthoot Capital Services gains after fund raising

Muthoot Capital Services rose 1.35% to Rs 892.50 at 14:44 IST on BSE after the company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 236.36 crore on 15 March 2019.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.56 points, or 0.09% at 38,397.03
On the BSE, 1,416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 665 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 905.55 and a low of Rs 880 so far during the day.
Muthoot Capital Services completed a securitization transaction of Rs 236.36 crore on 15 March 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 749.20 crore through securitization / direct assignment transactions during the FY 2018 - 19. The entire pool is from the non - priority sector and has been taken after considering the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.
Muthoot Capital Services' net profit rose 48.41% to Rs 23.30 crore on 35.29% increase in net sales to Rs 142.24 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.
Muthoot Capital Services is an automobile financing company. Muthoot Capital Services offers fund and non-fund based financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers through the wide network of branches.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU