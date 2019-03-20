Sakuma Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2019.

tumbled 11.86% to Rs 28.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31093 shares in the past one month.

crashed 8.66% to Rs 18.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 365 shares in the past one month.

lost 8.48% to Rs 42.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1231 shares in the past one month.

slipped 8.02% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2586 shares in the past one month.

shed 7.17% to Rs 44. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1510 shares in the past one month.

