Eicher Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 21515.25, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.11% in last one year as compared to a 13.42% rally in and a 21.56% fall in the Auto index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 21515.25, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11518.25. The Sensex is at 38392.47, up 0.08%. has gained around 5.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8567.05, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95536 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21466.2, down 1.27% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd tumbled 23.11% in last one year as compared to a 13.42% rally in NIFTY and a 21.56% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 29.67 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)