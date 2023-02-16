Muthoot Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

-
Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 996.2, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% rally in NIFTY and a 6.69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 996.2, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18088.25. The Sensex is at 61555.43, up 0.46%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 5.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18636.95, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.84 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1000.7, down 0.07% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd tumbled 23.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% rally in NIFTY and a 6.69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 11.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.
