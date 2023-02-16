Coforge Ltd gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 4191.3, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.5% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% gain in NIFTY and a 9.13% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4191.3, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 18056.45. The Sensex is at 61418.19, up 0.23%. Coforge Ltd has added around 6.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30934.35, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4205, up 1.91% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 4.5% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% gain in NIFTY and a 9.13% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 37.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)