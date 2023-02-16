Adani Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1807.25, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% jump in NIFTY and a 0.71% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 14.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5789.65, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 183.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

