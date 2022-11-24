JUST IN
G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 75.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.61% to Rs 333.68 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 75.90% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.61% to Rs 333.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales333.68195.58 71 OPM %38.0555.03 -PBDT12.4830.56 -59 PBT6.1325.50 -76 NP4.5518.88 -76

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

