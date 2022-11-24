Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 75.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.61% to Rs 333.68 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 75.90% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.61% to Rs 333.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.333.68195.5838.0555.0312.4830.566.1325.504.5518.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)