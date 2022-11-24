JUST IN
Small Industries Development Bank of India standalone net profit rises 51.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 106.32% to Rs 4114.00 crore

Net profit of Small Industries Development Bank of India rose 51.43% to Rs 689.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 455.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 106.32% to Rs 4114.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4114.001994.00 106 OPM %87.9488.26 -PBDT910.00500.00 82 PBT910.00500.00 82 NP689.00455.00 51

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

