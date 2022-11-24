Small Industries Development Bank of India standalone net profit rises 51.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 106.32% to Rs 4114.00 crore

Net profit of Small Industries Development Bank of India rose 51.43% to Rs 689.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 455.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 106.32% to Rs 4114.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4114.001994.0087.9488.26910.00500.00910.00500.00689.00455.00

