Bharti Hexacom reports standalone net profit of Rs 99.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.01% to Rs 1609.00 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom reported to Rs 99.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 56.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.01% to Rs 1609.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1287.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1609.001287.1040.3533.01518.40304.10132.90-56.4099.30-56.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)