MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter
Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Laxmi Cotspin standalone net profit declines 86.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Indo Cotspin to consider stock split
-
Sales rise 68.48% to Rs 3.10 croreNet Loss of MV Cotspin reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 68.48% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.101.84 68 OPM %-38.06-10.87 -PBDT-1.19-0.24 -396 PBT-1.22-0.35 -249 NP-1.22-0.35 -249
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU