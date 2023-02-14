Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 8.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 81.73 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 8.23% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 81.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.81.7390.208.967.647.046.144.974.172.632.43

