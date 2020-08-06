N D Metal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
N D Metal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2019 quarter
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 162.34% in the March 2020 quarter
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 28.02% in the December 2019 quarter
D-Link India standalone net profit rises 25.92% in the March 2020 quarter
Deep Industries standalone net profit rises 840.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 1.66 croreNet profit of N D Metal Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.10% to Rs 3.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.661.20 38 3.956.28 -37 OPM %-143.98-45.83 --79.49-10.83 - PBDT0.080.06 33 -0.170.54 PL PBT0-0.03 100 -0.470.21 PL NP0.06-0.01 LP -0.410.23 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU