Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 61.68 croreNet profit of Orient Abrasives declined 61.36% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 61.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.6887.79 -30 OPM %10.4612.77 -PBDT5.449.20 -41 PBT2.706.64 -59 NP2.165.59 -61
