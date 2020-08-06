Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 61.68 crore

Net profit of Orient Abrasives declined 61.36% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 61.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.61.6887.7910.4612.775.449.202.706.642.165.59

