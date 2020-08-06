GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 209.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 105.47 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 209.39% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 105.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 133.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales105.47133.13 -21 OPM %-0.123.57 -PBDT21.789.97 118 PBT19.958.31 140 NP18.135.86 209
