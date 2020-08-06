GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 209.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 105.47 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 209.39% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 105.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 133.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.105.47133.13-0.123.5721.789.9719.958.3118.135.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)