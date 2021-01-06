Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2021.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd spiked 15.56% to Rs 329 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3481 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd soared 10.57% to Rs 2648.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7784 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd surged 10.05% to Rs 6.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd rose 8.88% to Rs 573.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1959 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 8.85% to Rs 276.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83505 shares in the past one month.

