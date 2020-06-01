N K Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 95.26% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net profit of N K Industries reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.26% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.71% to Rs 114.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 515.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.69119.93 -95 114.90515.41 -78 OPM %-12.480.08 -0.75-3.86 - PBDT-0.670.03 PL 0.86-19.93 LP PBT-2.23-1.97 -13 -5.18-27.06 81 NP1.24-0.62 LP -6.27-18.65 66

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 16:55 IST

