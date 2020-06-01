JUST IN
Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 74.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 73.50 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 74.73% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 73.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.79% to Rs 62.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 306.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales73.5072.98 1 306.18306.86 0 OPM %23.6215.24 -24.7722.89 - PBDT19.4812.87 51 86.2580.27 7 PBT17.3711.33 53 77.6374.45 4 NP13.007.44 75 62.0156.48 10

