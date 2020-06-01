Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 74.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 73.50 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 74.73% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 73.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.79% to Rs 62.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 306.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

73.5072.98306.18306.8623.6215.2424.7722.8919.4812.8786.2580.2717.3711.3377.6374.4513.007.4462.0156.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)