V-Guard Industries standalone net profit declines 45.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 45.12% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 536.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 739.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.86% to Rs 185.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 2481.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2566.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

