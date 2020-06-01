V-Guard Industries standalone net profit declines 45.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 536.63 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 45.12% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 536.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 739.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.86% to Rs 185.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 2481.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2566.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales536.63739.69 -27 2481.962566.44 -3 OPM %8.4210.56 -10.208.55 - PBDT49.4984.68 -42 273.53236.42 16 PBT42.4079.13 -46 245.44214.60 14 NP32.5159.24 -45 185.16165.53 12
