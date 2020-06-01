Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 563.14 croreNet profit of Orient Electric declined 7.35% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 563.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 637.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.43% to Rs 78.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 2061.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1864.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales563.14637.70 -12 2061.821864.40 11 OPM %11.5811.08 -8.567.58 - PBDT58.9866.29 -11 154.39127.95 21 PBT48.4260.00 -19 114.27104.90 9 NP35.7838.62 -7 78.6269.31 13
