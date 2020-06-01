Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 563.14 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 7.35% to Rs 35.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 563.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 637.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.43% to Rs 78.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 2061.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1864.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

