N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.64% to Rs 202.84 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 33.78% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.64% to Rs 202.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 359.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.202.84359.9017.8013.1830.3940.1322.4232.3515.7223.74

