N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.64% to Rs 202.84 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 33.78% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.64% to Rs 202.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 359.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales202.84359.90 -44 OPM %17.8013.18 -PBDT30.3940.13 -24 PBT22.4232.35 -31 NP15.7223.74 -34
