JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 33.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.64% to Rs 202.84 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 33.78% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.64% to Rs 202.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 359.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales202.84359.90 -44 OPM %17.8013.18 -PBDT30.3940.13 -24 PBT22.4232.35 -31 NP15.7223.74 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU