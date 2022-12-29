NACL Inds spurts on commencing 1st part of greenfield project

NACL Industries jumped 11.63% to Rs 107 after the company announced successful commencement of commercial operations of first phase of the greenfield project effective from 28 December 2022.

The greenfield project has been undertaken by NACL Spec-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The first phase of the greenfield project commenced with a capacity of 6,000 million tonne per annum at Industrial Area, Bharuch in Gujarat on 28 December 2022.

NACL Industries is involved in the business of crop protection. It manufactures technicals (active ingredient) and formulations.

The companys' consolidated net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 29.89 crore on a 27.6% surge in net sales to Rs 564.91 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

