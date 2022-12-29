Reliance Jio launches true 5G services in 11 cities

Jio users are eligible for unlimited 5G data with upto 1 GBPS+ speed, at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio on 28 December 2022 announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities namely Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

A Jio Spokesperson said that "We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs."

Jio True 5G has stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network. it is the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. It has a carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway".

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, has built an all-IP data-strong future-proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and an indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience, and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, RIL's net profit fell 0.2% to Rs 13,656 crore on 37.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 230055 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

The RIL scrip were down 0.21% at Rs 2539.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)