JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

NTPC declares commercial operation of 2nd part of Nokhra Solar PV project
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 11.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11095 shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 December 2022.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 11.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11095 shares. The stock gained 0.61% to Rs.761.00. Volumes stood at 5628 shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 54264 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17817 shares. The stock slipped 8.72% to Rs.1,266.00. Volumes stood at 18807 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 12.36 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.78% to Rs.94.20. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.49% to Rs.190.00. Volumes stood at 56191 shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd registered volume of 49922 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41201 shares. The stock rose 1.74% to Rs.360.10. Volumes stood at 24299 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU