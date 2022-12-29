Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 11.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11095 shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 December 2022.

Shriram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 54264 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17817 shares. The stock slipped 8.72% to Rs.1,266.00. Volumes stood at 18807 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 12.36 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.78% to Rs.94.20. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.49% to Rs.190.00. Volumes stood at 56191 shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd registered volume of 49922 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41201 shares. The stock rose 1.74% to Rs.360.10. Volumes stood at 24299 shares in the last session.

