Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.33 crore in the June 2022 quarter

Sales rise 131.73% to Rs 1492.76 croreNet Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 142.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 231.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 131.73% to Rs 1492.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 644.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales1492.76644.19 132 OPM %-2.55-6.23 -PBDT-128.47-125.92 -2 PBT-148.87-146.44 -2 NP-142.33-231.54 39
