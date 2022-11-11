Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 42.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.33% to Rs 190.30 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 42.18% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.33% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales190.30104.37 82 OPM %8.1720.91 -PBDT16.0423.97 -33 PBT7.9723.52 -66 NP13.4223.21 -42
