Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 42.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.33% to Rs 190.30 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 42.18% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.33% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.190.30104.378.1720.9116.0423.977.9723.5213.4223.21

