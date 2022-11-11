JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 42.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 82.33% to Rs 190.30 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 42.18% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.33% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales190.30104.37 82 OPM %8.1720.91 -PBDT16.0423.97 -33 PBT7.9723.52 -66 NP13.4223.21 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU