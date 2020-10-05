NALCO update on technical snag in captive power plant

-
NALCO is having a Captive Power Plant (CPP) of 10x120 MW capacity, which provides uninterrupted power supply to its Smelter for Aluminium production.
Due to technical snag in CPP Switchyard and connected State Grid, CPP faced a blackout situation on three occasions in 48 hours from 30 September 2020 to 02 October, 2020. This had an impact on Smelter Potline operations, which was promptly tackled and normalcy was restored, isolating out-lived non-performing pots.
