Tata Steel flags-off 1st raw material consignment of ferrous scrap

Tata Steel flagged-off the 1st raw material consignment of ferrous scrap on the 24 July 2020 for trials at its steel recycling plant being set-up in Rohtak in Haryana.

Steel Recycling Business is a definitive green step by Tata Steel towards sustainable steel production and ecosystem. The steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, lower resource consumption & lower energy utilisation.

The initiative aims to provide the much-needed raw material fillip to the steel industry by making available Quality Processed Ferrous Scrap, streamlining the currently unorganised scrap supply chain, lowering the dependency on imports, and enhancing the transparency and efficiency in the entire value chain.

The first state-of-the-art Scrap Processing Plant of 0.5 MnTPA capacity, which is being set-up in Rohtak, Haryana, is scheduled to be commissioned soon. The BOO partner is Aarti Green Tech, a subsidiary of Aarti Steel. It is the first such facility in India, equipped with state-of-the-art scrap processing equipment such as Shredder, Baler, Material Handler etc. The scrap would be procured from various market segments such as End-of-Life Vehicle scrap, Obsolete Household Scrap, Construction & Demolition scrap, Industrial Scrap etc. This scrap would be processed through mechanised equipment and the high Quality processed scrap would be supplied to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs), Induction Furnaces (IFs) & Foundries for downstream steel making, satiating their long-standing demand.

The National Steel Policy envisages a 300 MnTPA steel production in India by FY30 and steel recycling will play a pivotal role in attaining this ambition.

