BASF India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2020.

BASF India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1617.15 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4616 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd spiked 15.93% to Rs 212.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61693 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd soared 15.05% to Rs 163.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7992 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd added 14.54% to Rs 2215.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 818 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd gained 13.04% to Rs 109.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76318 shares in the past one month.

