NAM India gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY; AUM at Rs 3.60 lakh crore

Nippon Life India Asset Management gained 2% to Rs 240.15 after the AMC reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 205.2 crore on a 5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 353.8 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Operating expenditure during the period under review rose by 12% YoY to Rs 149.4 crore. Core operating profit was Rs 204.5 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 205.1 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 266.4 crore, up by 13% from Rs 235.5 crore in Q3 FY22.

As on 31 December 2022, NAM India's assets under management (AUM) was Rs 3,60,292 crore (US$ 43.9 billion).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, NIMF's average assets under management was Rs 2,92,803 crore (US$ 35.7 billion) - an increase of 4%.

For the quarter ended 31 December 2022, share of Equity Assets rose to 44% of NIMF's AUM as against 43% for the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

As on December 2022, NIMF has one of the largest retail assets in the Industry, at Rs 87,507 crore (US$ 10.7 billion). Retail assets contributed 30% to NIMF's AUM.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates. NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund's schemes.

