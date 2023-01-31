GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd and Primo Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2023.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd surged 13.10% to Rs 0.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 234.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 172.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd spiked 11.42% to Rs 117.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd soared 8.33% to Rs 142.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13961 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd added 8.11% to Rs 388.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4762 shares in the past one month.

Primo Chemicals Ltd jumped 8.08% to Rs 70.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

