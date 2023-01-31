Monarch Networth Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manaksia Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd, GTL Ltd and Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2023.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd surged 14.69% to Rs 304.15 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4296 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd soared 12.65% to Rs 105.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28413 shares in the past one month.

CHD Chemicals Ltd spiked 10.78% to Rs 6.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8581 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd spurt 9.89% to Rs 46.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3162 shares in the past one month.

