Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.77% to Rs 18.64 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities rose 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.77% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.6422.131.130.770.280.240.250.210.200.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)