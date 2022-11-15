Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.77% to Rs 18.64 croreNet profit of Nam Securities rose 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.77% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.6422.13 -16 OPM %1.130.77 -PBDT0.280.24 17 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.200.17 18
